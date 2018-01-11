Tesco selling Quality Street tins for bargain price

Christmas may be over but eagle-eyed shoppers looking for a chocolate fix have been snapping up a bargain at Tesco.

The supermarket giant has reduced 871g metal tins of Quality Street to just £1.25, and fans of the iconic brand have been keen to spread the word on social media.

Hot UK Deals posted the bargain on its Twitter account yesterday and shoppers have been quick to snap up the chocolates before they run out.

The supermarket giant has reportedly reduced the tins as it aims to clear out its Christmas stock, and stock levels will vary from store to store.

Unfortunately, this deal is not available online though, so you'll need to head to your nearest store if you want to grab a bargain.