Opening date announced for new Aldi store in Bakewell

The opening date for a new Aldi store in Bakewell has been announced.

Team GB Olympic gold medalist Frances Houghton will be on hand to cut the ribbon at the new store on Ashford Road when it officially opens on Thursday March 28 at 8am.

An artists impression of the new store in Bakewell

Exclusive offers will run throughout the opening day, with the first 30 customers through to door set to receive a complimentary bag full of fresh fruit and veg from Aldi's Super 6 range.

Frances Houghton said: "I am thrilled to be opening the new Aldi store in Bakewell, it's such a picturesque part of the country. I'm really looking forward to meeting customers and cutting the ribbon on opening day."

And Store manager Richard Goddard added: "I'm very excited about the opening of the Bakewell store, it is the first in the area and surrounded by countryside - the location couldn't be better for Aldi customers to enjoy our amazing products."

The new store will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.