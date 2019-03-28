Job hunting? These companies are all hiring now in Derbyshire
Several businesses are on the hunt for staff in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire
If you're looking for work, full-time or part-time, check out these vacancies.
1. Amazon
Recruiting is underway now for jobs at the online giant's new site in Barlborough near Chesterfield. Details: https://bit.ly/2FGO2Yn
2. Marston's
The brewery chain has more than 20 vacancies, ranging from pub management, to bar and kitchen staff, to senior regional positions available now. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT
3. Travelodge
The hotel chain is looking for receptionists and housekeeping staff. Details: https://bit.ly/2U5hKPx
4. Pizza Hut
The company is looking for a shift manager in Chesterfield. Details: https://bit.ly/2HBaPqm
