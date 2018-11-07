Here’s how to get FREE parking in Chesterfield

The Derbyshire Times Love Your High Street campaign is encouraging readers to do their bit to help our town centre by shopping local in the run up to Christmas.

And to make it even easier for you to support town centre shops in Chesterfield, we’ve teamed up with the Vicar Lane shopping centre to offer a day’s FREE parking in their multi-storey car park for DT readers.

To claim your free parking, simply cut out the voucher in the November 8 edition of the Derbyshire Times and present the voucher at the customer services office on level 1 of the car park.

This week’s Derbyshire Times also contains 10 vouchers for a range of special offers from stores at Vicar Lane, from money-off discounts to special buy one, get one half-price deals.

So make sure you get this week’s Derbyshire Times to get your FREE parking voucher and money-off coupons and help our campaign to support the local high street.

Click here to find our more about our Love Your High Street campaign and how you can get involved