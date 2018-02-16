Free event for people looking to start their own business in north Derbyshire

A free event to help people who are out of work or are considering working for themselves takes place in Chesterfield later this month.

The Doing Good Business Programme is running the Business Start-up Day at Loundsley Green Community Centre, on Cuttholme Road, on Saturday, February 24 and will include a talk by the entertaining and inspirational micro-business champion, Tony Robinson.

Tony will talk about what running a small business is really like, and will wipe away some of the myths that exist about it only being for the special few.

There will also be specialists in the fields of marketing, book-keeping, social media, finance, insurance and other experts who will be providing free tips and advice for anyone looking at starting their own business.

Some of the people who have recently started businesses with help from the programme will be there to share their experience.

Paul Davies, of the Doing Good Business Programme, said: “The Business Start-up Day is a chance for more people to find out about the opportunities available, and for people to share their experiences. It promises to be a great event.”

The event takes place between 10.30am-1.30pm.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the programme or the start-up day itself can contact Paul at paul@clowne-enterprise.org.uk or on 07973 522772.