Enterprise Centre build at Chesterfield’s Donut roundabout given the go ahead

The transformation of Chesterfield town centre has taken a ‘significant step forward’ as plans for a new enterprise centre at the town’s Donut roundabout have been given the green light.

The proposals, by Whittam Cox Architects on behalf of Chesterfield Borough Council, will see the new centre built on part of Holywell Cross car park- and form a vital part of the Northern Gateway.

When complete, the three-storey building will consist of 32 offices for start-up and small companies, along with meeting rooms, a reception, showers and a bike store.

Councillors, who rubber stamped the plans at a planning meeting on Monday, say the centre will meet demand for office space for growing small businesses and support existing innovation centres at Dunston and Tapton Park.

Councillor Terry Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for Economic Growth, said: “These plans are a vital piece of the jigsaw in the Northern Gateway scheme and we know from the enquiries we get from start-up businesses how much this type of office space is needed in a town centre location.”

Andrew Dabbs, board director at Whittam Cox Architects, said: “We are delighted that the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre will soon be breaking ground bringing a contemporary commercial offer to Chesterfield.

“This development is a great example of how a forward-thinking Local Authority can take hold of its own direction and positively influence change and investment in our town centres.

“I have no doubt this development will act as a catalyst for further development and opportunities for the town.”

The Northern Gateway project is funded by the Sheffield City Region Infrastructure Fund Grant of £5.83 million with Chesterfield Borough Council contributing £6.5 million.

Works are due to start in March and will take around a year to complete.