All the Christmas and new year opening times of Chesterfield's supermarkets
No matter how much planning ahead we do, there's usually that one thing that we forget in the hectic run-up to Christmas.
So if you desperately need that last minute essential, or if you've left your Christmas shopping really late, here's the opening times for the major supermarkets in Chesterfield over the festive period.
1. Aldi - Lockoford Lane
CHRISTMAS EVE - 8am-6pm. CHRISTMAS DAY - Closed. BOXING DAY - Closed. THURSDAY 27-SATURDAY 29 DECEMBER - 8am-10pm. SUNDAY DECEMBER 30 - 10am-4pm. NEW YEAR'S EVE - 8am-6pm. NEW YEAR'S DAY - CLOSED
CHRISTMAS EVE - 8am-6pm. CHRISTMAS DAY - closed. BOXING DAY - closed. THURS DECEMBER 27 and FRI DECEMBER 28 - 8am-8pm. SAT DECEMBER 29 and SUN DECEMBER 30 - open as normal. NEW YEAR'S EVE - 8am-6pm. NEW YEAR'S DAY - closed.
CHRISTMAS EVE - 8am-6pm. CHRISTMAS DAY - closed. BOXING DAY - closed. THURS DEC 27 and FRI DEC 28 - 8am-8pm. SAT DEC 29 and SUN DEC 30 - open as normal. NEW YEAR'S EVE - 8am-6pm. NEW YEAR'S DAY - closed.