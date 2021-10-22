Bravery award for Staveley firefighter who risked his life trying to save teen hero Logan Folger
A Staveley firefighter has been commended for bravery after risking his own life to try to save teenage hero Logan Folger.
Firefighter Gavin Wallace was awarded a Chief Fire Officer’s Commendation for his act of selfless bravery whilst responding to the water rescue incident in August this year.
Brave 14-year-old Logan had gone ino the water himself to try to save one of his friends when they got into difficulty.
The friend managed to but get out, but Logan was caught by the current and disappeared under the water.
Crews from Staveley attended the incident where Firefighter Wallace decided to take off his Personal Flotation Device, so he could submerge himself underwater and release Loagn’s foot, which had become trapped.
He was also able to start resuscitation whilst still removing Logan from the water. Crews on the bankside were able to continue the effort in getting the boy breathing again before he was transported to hospital.
Sadly, despite the efforts of Firefighter Wallace, the crew, and East Midlands Ambulance Service, Logan later passed away.
Chief Fire Officer/Chief Executive, Gavin Tomlinson, said: “Firefighters have attended 30 water incidents this year demonstrating why it is so important that they receive training in water rescue. Part of that training ensures they understand the associated dangers and personal protection equipment that is designed to keep them safe when working to rescue a casualty.
“In August, Firefighter Wallace knew that his personal floatation device was preventing him from going under the water to release a casualty who had become trapped. A split-second decision saw him remove this equipment and dive under the water, selflessly risking his own safety to release a casualty from where he was trapped.
“Despite the courageous efforts of FF Wallace, the rest of the crew from Staveley, along with the paramedics attending the scene, Logan Folger tragically lost his life several days later. Once again I would like to extend the thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service to the family and friends of Logan Folger.”
.Derbyshire’s Chief Fire Officer / Chief Executive Gavin Tomlinson presented the Commendation to Firefighter Gavin Wallace on a visit to Staveley Fire Station last week to commend his actions on that day.