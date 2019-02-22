Boys bike was stolen from the Walton area

Police officers in Chesterfield are investigating the theft of a bike in the Walton area.

The incident happened on Matlock Road on February 19, at around 1.30pm as a boy was riding down the road with a group of friends.

The boy reportedly had an exchange with the driver of a passing white van, and then ran off to find his friends, leaving his bike at the entrance to the lane opposite the Blue Stoops pub.

When he went to retrieve the bike a short while later, it was no longer there.

Officers would like to speak to the driver of the white van, as he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

If you are the driver who spoke to a young boy around this time, or have any information on the identity of the driver, please get in touch using one of the non-emergency methods.

Please quote the reference number 19000087993and the name of the officer in the case, PC Deborah Smith, in any correspondence.

You can send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook, send a direct message to the contact centre on Twitter @DerPolContact, complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us, call 101 and you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.