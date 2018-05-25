Boy arrested over stabbing death of Sheffield teenager

A boy, aged 15, has been arrested over the murder of a Sheffield teenager.

The suspect is being held on suspicion of murder after a 15-year old boy, named locally as Sam Baker, was stabbed in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, at around 7.50pm last night.

Sam was rushed to hospital but could not be saved and was pronounced dead an hour later.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A teenage boy is currently in police custody in connection to the death of a 15-year-old boy in the Lowedges area of Sheffield.

“At around 7.50pm last night, reports were received that a 15-year-old boy had been stabbed on Lowedges Road. “He was taken to hospital but sadly died just after 8.50pm. “While formal identification has not yet taken place, his family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers.”

He added: “A 15-year-old boy, from Sheffield, is now in police custody where he will be questioned by officers, on suspicion of murder.

“There will be an increased police presence in the Lowedges area today and into the weekend, with a cordon on Lowedges Road expected to remain in place until the early evening.

“Officers remain keen to hear from witnesses and anyone who has information about what happened.”