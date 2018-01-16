Boozed-up man launched a vicious attack on his partner in the street

A booze-fuelled thug who launched a vicious attack on his partner after a drinking session has been ordered to pay £300 in compensation.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, January 11, how Darrell Alan Mattimore, 47, formerly of Lansbury Road, Eckington, pushed, punched and kicked his partner as they made their way home from the Rose and Crown pub at Eckington.

Sarah Saunderson, prosecuting, said: “Police got a phone call from a witness to the assault after there was an argument between the defendant and his partner in the Rose and Crown after a long spell of drinking alcohol.”

Ms Saunderson added the couple left the pub on High Street and the victim was pushed over before being kicked and punched around her head and body. The victim fled down an alley but was punched again several times, according to Ms Saunderson.

Mattimore told police there had been an argument and he had pushed his partner and punched her but he could not remember kicking her but after witnesses said he had kicked her he accepted he must have done so. The defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on Christmas Eve.

Mattimore, of Lilac Road, Beighton, said: “I really did consume quite a lot of alcohol and it is not in my nature to do anything like this.”

Magistrates sentenced Mattimore to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. He was also fined £254 and must pay £300 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.