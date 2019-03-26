Bolsover boy, 8, to take on swimming challenge to say thanks to Chesterfield Royal Hospital

An eight-year-old Bolsover boy is to complete a swim to raise money for the Nightingale Ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital to say thanks for looking after him when he was poorly.

Hayden Hudson, who attends Bolsover C of E School, is to swim 80 lengths - around 1.5 miles - at The Healthy Living Centre in Staveley on April 14.

Hayden Hudson.

The youngster, who also raised more than £1,000 for Macmillan last year, has ADHD and learning difficulties.

Hayden’s mum, Tracey, 52, said: “He spent five days on the Nightingale Ward last year because he was really poorly so he wants to give something back to say thank you for what they did for him.

“The staff on the ward had a good impact on him. They made him laugh a lot. It was lovely.”

Hayden’s condition means he is about four years behind his fellow pupils.

“He has a heart of gold,” Tracey said. “All the family is super proud of him. Everybody has a soft spot for him.”

As well as swimming, Hayden enjoys playing on his scooter and his bike.

"I think he enjoys swimming because it is one of the things he can do because he struggles with other areas," Tracey told the Derbyshire Times. "He becomes a different kind of person when he walks into the Healthy Living Centre. It is a different atmosphere. They all high-five him. He absolutely loves it."

He has been practicing his swimming four times a week and is ready for the big challenge.

"I know he can do it," Tracey added. "He did 80 lengths two weeks ago."

Hayden will be cheered on by all his family on the day.

To donate, click here