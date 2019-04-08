Body found near river in Derbyshire

The body of a man has been found near a river in Derbyshire.

The body was located shortly after 2am this morning, Monday, April 8, between the River Erewash and Erewash canal, near to the junction of Cavendish Road and Bennett Street in Long Eaton.

Officers are currently working to recover the body and establish the circumstances which led to the man’s death.

A police spokesman said: "The investigation is currently in its early stages and no further information is available at this time.

"Further updates will be released, once more information becomes available."