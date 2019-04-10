Blaze at former American Adventure theme park damages construction vehicles

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a fire at the former American Adventure Theme Park in Shipley damaged four construction vehicles.

Police and the fire service were called to reports of a fire at a construction site off Pit Lane just after 10.30pm on Monday, April 8.

Three JCB tracked excavators and one Caterpillar crawler loader were extensively damaged in the blaze.

No one was injured. Officers are investigating the fire as arson and would like anyone with any information to come forward.

Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Did you see anything suspicious?

Anyone with information that may assist with our enquiries should get in touch using our non-emergency contact methods, by calling 101.

Please quote the reference number 19000180215 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Stuart Coutin, in any correspondence.