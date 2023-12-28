Blackpool Tower fire: Police confirm 'fire' is orange netting - as man arrested

A fire was reported to have broken out at Blackpool Tower - but police said it turned out to be orange netting on the structure.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service received a 999 call at around 2.15pm on Thursday, December 28, following reports of flames coming from the top of the iconic landmark.

Footage from social media had appeared to show flames coming from near the top of the 158m structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines and a drone team were in attendance and are asking people to "stay away from the area".

Fire crews have been called to Blackpool Tower following reports of a fire at about 2.15 pm today, Thursday, December 28. (Credit: Getty Images)

Blackpool Police subsequently posted on Facebook to say: "We know there are reports of a fire at Blackpool Tower and we just wanted to give you an update from our Divisional Commander Ch Supt Karen Edwards.

"We are at the scene in support of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Blackpool Council and Merlin Entertainment. The top of the tower is currently closed for renovation and difficult to access.