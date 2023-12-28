News you can trust since 1855
Blackpool Tower fire: Police confirm 'fire' is orange netting - as man arrested

A fire was reported to have broken out at Blackpool Tower - but police said it turned out to be orange netting on the structure.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 28th Dec 2023, 16:14 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 16:46 GMT
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service received a 999 call at around 2.15pm on Thursday, December 28, following reports of flames coming from the top of the iconic landmark.

Footage from social media had appeared to show flames coming from near the top of the 158m structure.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines and a drone team were in attendance and are asking people to "stay away from the area".

Fire crews have been called to Blackpool Tower following reports of a fire at about 2.15 pm today, Thursday, December 28. (Credit: Getty Images)Fire crews have been called to Blackpool Tower following reports of a fire at about 2.15 pm today, Thursday, December 28. (Credit: Getty Images)
Fire crews have been called to Blackpool Tower following reports of a fire at about 2.15 pm today, Thursday, December 28. (Credit: Getty Images)

Blackpool Police subsequently posted on Facebook to say: "We know there are reports of a fire at Blackpool Tower and we just wanted to give you an update from our Divisional Commander Ch Supt Karen Edwards.

"We are at the scene in support of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Blackpool Council and Merlin Entertainment. The top of the tower is currently closed for renovation and difficult to access.

"Our helicopter has flown over the tower and there is no fire. We can confirm what can be seen is orange netting. One man has been arrested on suspicion of Breach of the Peace and is being transported to custody."

