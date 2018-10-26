Black bra found on the ground in Chesterfield

The discarding of undergarments in Chesterfield continues.

On Friday afternoon, reader Adam Ward discovered a black bra on the way into Tesco Extra on Lockorford Lane.

Cestrefeldians are growing used to such an occurance.

In the summer, a black pair of underwear and a pink sock were found on a Chesterfield footpath.

And last year, a pink bra was discovered draped over a tree branch - with the Crooked Spire in the background - on the town's cycle path.

People are once again reminded that old clothes and textiles can be recycled at the Chesterfield household waste recycling centre on Sheffield Road, open 8.30am to 6pm daily except on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Do wrap up warm. It's cold out there.