Biker suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ in Derbyshire crash as police appeal for witnesses

The incident occurred at around 1.05pm on Saturday, April 16 on the A57 in Glossop, heading towards Sheffield.

The collision involved a white Ford Focus and a red Triumph Bonneville motorcycle. The biker, a man in his 20s, suffered injuries to his leg and was taken to hospital with what were described by Derbyshire Police as “life-changing injuries.”

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, especially those with either CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Witnesses are being encouraged to come forward and help the investigation into the collision.

Anyone with any information that can assist with enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 22*215975:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101