Big step forward in major Chesterfield scheme

Bosses at a major Chesterfield regeneration scheme say ‘significant progress’ is being made on the second phase of the project.

Developers behind the £340 million Chesterfield Waterside scheme expect work to start on the second “neighbourhood” sometime “in the new year”.

Work on the first neighbourhood has already begun – Avant Homes began construction of 173 two, three and four-bedroom homes in the Waterside Quarter earlier this year, on the site of a former Arnold Laver woodyard.

And the developers say “significant progress” is being made in the delivery of the first new office building at the Basin Square development, on the site of the former Trebor Bassett factory, which will represent the first step in delivering the commercial element of the Chesterfield Waterside vision.

As well as the seven-storey detached office building, providing 35,000 sq feet of accommodation, phase one of Basin Square will also include a hotel, 330 built-to-rent apartments and a multi-storey car park.

Completion of the office block is expected by July 2021.

An artist's impression of the new development.

Peter Swallow, managing director of Bolsterstone Group, one of the firms behind the scheme, said: “Chesterfield Waterside continues at a pace. Since receiving planning approval for the office accommodation we have a received a good level of enquiries and are already in advanced talks with occupiers for the majority of the space.”

FHP Property Consultants and Knight Frank have been appointed as letting agents for the offices.

A spokesman for FHP said: “Following many years in the planning, a major regeneration scheme in a Derbyshire town is about to start, with construction of the first building due to commence in the new year.

“Chesterfield Waterside is a £340m high-quality mixed use scheme set on a canalside environment, situated on the edge of the town centre and directly adjacent to the mainline railway station.

“Built across 16 hectares, the development will revitalise the eastern side of Chesterfield on an unprecedented scale for the town.”

The project is being delivered by Chesterfield Waterside, a joint venture between Bolsterstone Group, Laver Regeneration and Chesterfield Borough Council.