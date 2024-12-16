Baton of Hope comes to Derby in 2025

The Baton of Hope is the UK's biggest ever suicide awareness and prevention initiative - touring the UK in the summer of 2025. Suicide is the biggest killer of men and women under 35 in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More people die by suicide than in road traffic accidents or cancer. Suicide is the biggest preventable killer. There are also 17 million days lost at work through mental health related illness.

The Baton Of HopeUK is a not-for-profit organisation whose primary purpose is to help the UK move toward a zero suicide society by opening up the conversation, raising awareness and encouraging appropriate action. Their aim is to seek to change the conversation around suicide, smash the stigma, highlight existing support and leave a lasting legacy of practical improvements in the field of suicide prevention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My name is Claire and I am the Project Lead for the Baton of Hope in Derby and Derbyshire. I was 3 weeks away from my 21st birthday and about to finish my degree when my Dad lost his battle and took his own life. This was the man who had supported me through all of my university work, always been there when I needed him and had been preparing for my 21st in the weeks leading up to his death. He was my hero and my best friend.

Claire and a fellow baton bearer in Birmingham July 2023

My world fell apart the day he left us and at that time, all those years ago, suicide was not spoken about and I didn’t know how big an issue it was. Last year, I came across the Baton of Hope and applied to carry the Baton in Birmingham. It was the most amazing day – whilst full of emotion and feelings of loss – meeting the people who had also lost someone to suicide felt like a club – one we wish we weren’t a part of but one we need all the same. Those people were an inspiration to me – their strength and resilience and the amount of them who had gone on to set up their own charities and suicide prevention initiatives blew my mind. My drive to bring the baton to Derby was ignited. I need to do this for my Dad, my family and for the people of Derby so no-one else has to suffer the loss of a loved one to suicide.

When you lose someone to suicide you feel lost and helpless, what went wrong and why didn’t you notice? How were you not able to stop it? Being involved in the Baton of Hope tour in 2023 showed me that I could now make a difference and that’s what bringing the Baton to Derby is about – not just a day but about a lasting legacy – having an impact on people’s lives, engaging local businesses to be the leaders in mental health and suicide awareness and hopefully helping some people to realise they can stay and be heard.

What I have learnt through leading this project with my amazing team - Luke, Simon, Steve, Hannah, James and Becky - is that there are so many resources and people who want to support improving mental health and allowing those who struggle to talk to access the support they need and not to feel alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is something I feel very strongly about, when I lost my Dad (nearly 24 years ago) suicide was rarely even spoken about, it had a stigma attached to it that meant discussing it was hard. I have a passion and drove inside me that wants to make this everything it could be and more – and to make my Dad proud!

Claire carrying the Baton of Hope in Birmingham in July 2023

Our day will be led by those many people who have applied to be Baton Bearers, in memory of someone they have lost or through their own experience of mental health - they will walk through Derby carrying the Baton to make their own impact and start the conversation. We have an amazing group of volunteers who are helping us to arrange events at the University, Darley Park, the Cricket Ground, Pride Park, Ascot Drive Fire Station, Alstom and finally Cathedral Green - and the Baton will stop in all of these areas. We are excited to be launching a website but till then check us out on Facebook BoHDerbyshire.