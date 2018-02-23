Bassetlaw drink driver crashed into railings in Mansfield

A Bassetlaw drink driver collided with metal railings after a boozing session in Mansfield with his brother, a court heard.

Andrew Thorpe’s Ford Focus crashed on Leeming Lane South, at 3.30am, on February 2, and the pair were found walking along Green Lane South shortly afterwards, where he admitted to being the driver.

A test revealed he had 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

“He injured his chest and right ankle in the impact,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Thorpe, a plasterer, had held a clean licence for a decade and normally drove a works van, but it had broken down days before, and he had bought a £200 “runaround”.

He said Thorpe had “a pretty difficult time”, as his father had recently passed away.

“The family are under a great deal of pressure,” Mr Perry said. “He will lose his licence. Things are going from bad to worse.

“He is the breadwinner for the family.

“He doesn’t know how he is going to make a living or support his family from here on in.”

Thorpe, 30, of the Crescent, Barlborough, admitted drink driving, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £200, with costs of £85 and a government surcharge of £30.

He was banned for 18 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 136 days, if completed before February next year.