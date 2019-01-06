Baby competition aids Chesterfield Royal Hospital's maternity unit

Move with Mumma - a postnatal health and fitness group in Chesterfield - has announced the winners of its annual baby of the year competition.

Through the contest, the group raised £132 for Chesterfield Royal Hospital's maternity unit via the Baby Lifeline charity.

Amanda Crofts, of the group, said: "I am so happy with the support received.

"Together we have raised £132 which brings the total to £952 for the maternity unit at the Royal through Baby Lifeline."

The competition was won by little Jessica Taylor Gee.

Two Chesterfield businesses, Wings Photography and Babyluv, donated prizes for the winners of the contest.

For more information about the competition, visit the group's website.