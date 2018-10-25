Baby boy from Chesterfield died of tragic accident, coroner rules

A coroner has concluded a baby boy died of a tragic accident.

Much-loved Harry Barton, of Brearley Avenue, New Whittington, sadly passed away in hospital on the morning of May 29. He was only nine-months-old.

At Chesterfield coroners' court on Thursday, coroner Peter Nieto said: "On the evidence considered at inquest, he had pulled a plastic nappy sack from a cupboard near to his cot and and the bag had covered his mouth preventing him from being able to breath adequetly which caused his death.

"His mother went into his bedroom at his waking-up time and found him unresponsive with the bag against his face.

"She tried to resuscitate him and called for an ambulance which arrived very quickly.

"Despite extensive efforts to revive Harry, there was only a limited response and he was taken to the hospital emergency department but he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived and after further resuscitation attempts had been made."

Mr Nieto said Harry's cause of death was consistent with external airway obstruction by a plastic bag.

He concluded that Harry's death was accidental.