Army bomb disposal experts have detonated a device found in Derbyshire

Army bomb disposal experts detonate device found in Derbyshire
The device, thought to be an unexploded mortar round, was safely detonated in a field near Ilkeston. Police were called to the Langley Avenue area in Cotmanhay at about 6.40pm yesterday (Sunday) after a member of the public found the device on grassland.
A cordon was put in place and a number of homes were evacuated while the item was secured. The Explosives Ordnance Disposal unit of the Army were called and moved the device to a nearby field, before it was then destroyed in a controlled explosion at about 10.40pm
People living nearby will have heard a loud bang but police have sought to reassure them that there is no reason to be alarmed.