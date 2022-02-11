Armed police detain Derbyshire driver having ‘mental health episode’ with alleged weapon in vehicle

A driver experiencing a ‘mental health episode’ was taken into custody by police in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 11th February 2022, 11:39 am

At around 3.40am this morning, the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit said that they were attending reports of a driver suffering from a “mental health episode” in Sinfin, near Derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

With assistance from a police helicopter and traffic officers, the driver, who allegedly had a weapon in their car, was stopped.

A DARU spokesperson said the “prolonged incident” was ended safely, the driver was taken into custody and is now having their “vulnerability addressed.”

Officers from several units responded to the incident and helped ensure a safe conclusion.
DerbyshireDerby