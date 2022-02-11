Armed police detain Derbyshire driver having ‘mental health episode’ with alleged weapon in vehicle
A driver experiencing a ‘mental health episode’ was taken into custody by police in Derbyshire.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 11:39 am
At around 3.40am this morning, the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit said that they were attending reports of a driver suffering from a “mental health episode” in Sinfin, near Derby.
With assistance from a police helicopter and traffic officers, the driver, who allegedly had a weapon in their car, was stopped.
A DARU spokesperson said the “prolonged incident” was ended safely, the driver was taken into custody and is now having their “vulnerability addressed.”