Are you scared by this Chesterfield clown?

Picture posted publicly by Joanne Michele on the Derbyshire Times Facebook page.
Opinion is divided after a clown mannequin appeared in Chesterfield town centre in the run-up to Halloween.

It has been spotted behind the window of a vacant unit in Vicar Lane Shopping Centre.

The figure is clutching a red ballon - an apparent reference to Pennywise, the child-eating clown in Stephen King’s It.

On our Facebook page, some people have voiced concern about the clown - but others say they can see the funny side and think it is appropriate at this time of the year.

Joanne Michelle commented: “I know Halloween is coming but the amount of freaked out little kids who've seen this raises real questions as to whether this is appropriate in a family friendly town centre.”

Héloïse Malaïka said: “We walked through Vicar Lane last week and also thought it was probably a bit much!”

Donna Dodman said: “We saw this. My daughter did not like it.”

Elimarcam Hatham added: “I flipping hate clowns.”

But Katie Hanson said: “My one-year-old loves it - I have to show it her everytime we walk past it.”

Hayley Badger McBride said: “Halloween is supposed to be scary. That’s the whole point.”

Alex Bennett said: “This is mint.”

And Laura Sherman said: “Seen worse sights on a Saturday night. At least this clown isn’t real.”