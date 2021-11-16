Appeal to find vulnerable Derbyshire teen missing for nearly 24 hours
The family of a missing Derbyshire teenager have appealed for help to bring him home safely.
Jayden Beniston was last seen in Duckmanton at 4.20pm yesterday, getting off a school bus on Markham Road and walking onto East Crescent with a friend.
The 14-year-old was wearing his Bolsover School uniform, but may have changed clothes.
Jayden’s Grandma, Vicky Cornwell, said her grandson is vulnerable, and that she wants to see Jayden return home safely.
“I’m so worried, I just want him home safe and well.”
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Jayden was reported missing from his home in Duckmanton at 4.45pm yesterday.
“Anyone who has seen Jayden, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference 797 of 15 November.
•Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
•Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact
•Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/
•Phone – call us on 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”