Appeal for information after woman found collapsed in Chesterfield town centre
Police are appealing for information, after a woman was found collapsed in Chesterfield.
Officers were called to Newbold Road near to the Donut roundabout at just before 11pm on Monday, May 8. The woman was taken to the hospital where she remains under sedation.
Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the woman’s identity and the circumstances around what happened
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, as well as anyone who may have seen the woman before she was found.
The woman is described as white, of a slim build and around five feet and six inches tall with blond hair in a ponytail and glasses. She was wearing a black puffer jacket, black jogging bottoms with a white line on the side, and purple and pink trainers.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference 1341 of 8 May.