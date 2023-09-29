Appeal as police concerned for safety of missing woman from Chesterfield
Officers are growing concerned for the safety of 77-year-old Margaret, who has been reported missing in Chesterfield town centre.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Sep 2023, 19:29 BST- 1 min read
Margaret was last seen at around 10.45 am today, on Friday, September 29, near McDonald's on Market Place, but is believed to have walked to the shopping centre and towards Beetwell Street Multi-storey car park.
She was wearing a long white coat, black trousers and was carrying a pink bag.
Anyone who has seen Margaret, or has any idea where she is now, is asked to contact teh force immediately on 999, quoting reference 414 of 29 September.