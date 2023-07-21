Anti-social driving set to be curbed with proposed new PSPO in North East Derbyshire

Problems with speeding cars, off road bikes, racing, loud music, doughnuts and dangerous driving have led the council and Derbyshire Police to initiating proceedings to introduce a PSPO to stop these acts for the safety of our residents and businesses.

There were 232 records relating to nuisance/ASB vehicles in North East Derbyshire between 01/01/2023 and 30/06/2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the order will come into effect this Autumn and will prohibit any person from participating in or taking part in the following activities (but not limited to):

North East Derbyshire District Council headquarters

• Performing stunts using a motor vehicle (including but not limited to performing doughnuts, drifting, skidding, handbrake turns and wheel spinning)

• Causing a danger or risk of injury to road users (including pedestrians) by speeding or racing in a motor vehicle

• Causing an obstruction on a public highway, whether moving or stationary, including driving in convoy in a motor vehicle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Causing or allowing loud amplified music, or other loud noise to be emitted from a motor vehicle or from a portable device (so as to cause a nuisance)

• Promoting, publicising or organising any car cruise or car cruising event to occur within the Restricted Area by the internet, social media, email, hoardings, publications or adverts

• Sounding motor vehicle horns other than in accordance with the Highway Code in such a manner as to cause a nuisance to persons in the locality of the Restricted Area

• Revving of motor vehicle engines so as to cause a nuisance to persons in the locality of the Restricted Area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Nigel Barker, Leader of North East Derbyshire District Council and Cabinet Member with responsibility for Community Safety, said: “This order gives us the opportunity to put a stop to anti-social behaviour through dangerous driving and will enable our residents to feel safe in their district. I want to be clear that this order will be aimed at those who are driving dangerously, performing stunts which could seriously hurt or injure innocent people. We are not penalising law abiding car enthusiasts.

Please give us your views on the proposed PSPO so we can use your collective voices to put a stop to these acts and have a safer North East Derbyshire for us all to enjoy”.

The survey can be found via the following link - https://online1.snapsurveys.com/dri007, with the closing date for the survey is Sunday 3 September.

It’s great so many people took the opportunity to come along to the event to find out about the dangers of drinking and taking drugs – particularly when driving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event took place in the car park at Clay Cross Tesco on Bridge Street North on Friday 30 June, with activities including:

• Beer goggle racing

• Extreme Wheels - KMX Karts and Drift Bikes

• Gnarly jump box shows from the BMX Pro Demo Team

• Free food from Tesco

• Giveaways

Visitors had the chance to sit in a police car and fire engine, try out beer goggle racing on the KMX Karts and watch the BMX Pro Demo Team perform gravity-defying tricks.

CRASHED was organised in partnership with North East Derbyshire District Council, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner, the Home Office, Tesco, Extreme Wheels Roadshows, North East Derbyshire Community Safety Partnership and Rykneld Homes.