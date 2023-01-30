Amber Valley's 'avenue' of trees to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day

Amber Valley Borough Council plans to eventually create a double avenue of trees, on the main footpaths at Alfreton Welfare Park, to honour the six million Jewish men, women and children who lost their lives in the atrocities under the Nazis between 1941 and 1945.

Councillor David Taylor, Mayor of Amber Valley, planted the first three trees - that are Himalayan birches, which have bright white bark and a graceful shape - at the ‘fork’ of the paths, on Holocaust Memorial Day, Friday, January 27.

From now on, there will be a tree planted every year to commemorate the anniversary, with future mayors given the special honour of planting forthcoming trees.

Mayor of Amber Valley, Councillor David Taylor, plants a tree, accompanied by his wife, Mayoress Valerie Taylor

Mayor Taylor said: “It’s a huge honour and a privilege to be the first Amber Valley Mayor to plant these inaugural trees. Long may they help us to reflect on the terrible things which happened, and to remain thankful for a safer, better future.”

Chris Beal, landscape maintenance manager for Amber Valley Borough Council, is heading up the planting project.

He said: “The Mayor did the initial planting, and the idea is that every year from now on, whoever is the Mayor will take on the commemorative role of planting a further tree.