Christmas jumper days, festive food giveaways and Christmas competitions are just some of the highlights at the fulfilment centre throughout December as the team delivers for customers this Christmas. The team from Amazon in Chesterfield also took part in a Christmas lunch accompanied by a Christmas DJ.

Speaking on the festivities, Amazon’s Chesterfield General Manager, Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison, said: “It’s always a joy to celebrate the run up to Christmas with the great team here at Amazon in Chesterfield. We’re all enjoying getting into the festive spirit as we deliver smiles to Amazon customers all over the UK this festive season.”

Franklin Sorby, an employee from Amazon in Chesterfield, added: “I look forward to getting into the festive spirit with my colleagues and friends at Amazon in Chesterfield every year. “