News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Amazon Chesterfield hosts summertime celebration for family and friends of staff

The team from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Chesterfield invited family and friends to the fulfilment centre recently to celebrate the end of the summer season.
By Jessica PreeceContributor
Published 21st Aug 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 15:33 BST

The celebration, organised as a thank you to the Chesterfield team for the work they do delivering for customers around the UK, involved games, face painting and stilt walkers.

Greg Woodward, an employee from Amazon in Chesterfield who brought her daughter to the celebration, said: “We had such a brilliant afternoon at Amazon’s summer party, enjoying good food, fun and laughter. Thank you to our teammates for arranging such a great event!”

Kris Hammond, Site Leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, added:

“We love coming together as a team to celebrate our successes, and the experiences are always even better when our loved ones join in with the fun, too. This year’s summer party at Chesterfield was a chance to treat the team and say thank you for their efforts this year so far. It was a brilliant day!”

Related topics:ChesterfieldAmazon