All Saints Tap receives higher food hygiene rating

A venue in Chesterfield has been awarded a higher food hygiene rating following a re-inspection.

The All Saints Tap on St Mary's Gate now has a four star food hygiene rating - meaning standards are 'good'.

Owners Daniel and Christina Power said: "We're really proud of our new team.

"We need to paint the cellar ceiling and install an additional sink upstairs - then it will be a five star rating."

In September, Chesterfield Borough Council inspectors visited the premises and gave it a food hygiene rating of one, saying 'major improvement' was necessary.

At the time, Mr and Mrs Power insisted a new management team and new procedures were now in place and that the rating would be higher after a re-inspection, which took place in November.

The All Saints Tap - which describes itself as a 'lively meeting spot serving up craft ales galore, great eats and live sport' - opened at the start of August.

On the second floor is the Cipollini Italian restaurant.

Meanwhile, the borough council has this week approved plans for a martial arts and personal training academy to occupy the third floor of the huge building.

Planning documents state the development is 'considered to to be appropriate for this location'.