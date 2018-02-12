Alfreton student Kian gears up for record-breaking bike challenge

An Alfreton student is aiming for the record books by becoming the youngest person in the UK to cycle from John O’Groats to Land’s End - in less than 20 days.

The 998-mile journey between Great Britain’s extremities in the south east and north west takes most adult cyclists between 10 and 14 days,

Kian Pearson, a Year 8 student from the David Nieper Academy in Alfreton is attempting to set a new record and become the youngest person in the UK to do the John OGroats to Lands End (JOGLE) cycle in less than 20 days.

But Kian Pearson, who will be just 12 when he does the marathon cycle, plans to complete the journey in 14 days with his dad and uncle.

They are taking part in the gruelling challenge in July as part of a bid to raise £10,000 for Dementia UK.

Kian - a Year 8 student at the David Nieper Academy - is enduring an intensive fitness regime in preparation for his cycle ride and is training at Demon Gym UK in Somercotes six days a week, as well as swimming regularly and doing practise rides from his home to Skegness.

Sadly his grandfather recently died following a battle with dementia, prompting Kian to raise money to help other people with the illness.

Kian’s dad, Ian, said: “Kian has been affected by what happened to his grandad and is 100 per cent committed to completing this cycle ride in his memory, we are really proud of the effort he is putting into his training, diet and fundraising activities.

“We urgently need more sponsors to get involved and help Kian reach his target.”

Dr Kathryn Hobbs, headteacher at the David Nieper Academy, urged locals to rally behind Kian and his family:

She said: “This is a huge physical and mental challenge for someone of Kian’s age – he is incredibly courageous and totally focused on his goal.

“It is rare for someone so young to take on such an ambitious challenge, so it would be fantastic if the local community and businesses could get involved and visit Kian’s fundraising page.”

Kian says he will be using his grandfather as inspiration when he begins the ride.

He said: “I saw my grandad when he was poorly and it was awful – I just want to help other people who have this disease.”

Kian’s journey will start on July 22 from Scotland. To support his fundraising campaign visit http://kianjoglebikeride.co.uk/.

His route

Day 1 - John O’Groats - The Crask (82 miles)

Day 2 - The Crask - Inverness (66 miles)

Day 3 - Inverness - Glencoe (83 miles)

Day 4 - Glencoe - Loch Lomond (66 miles)

Day 5 - Loch Lomond - Moffat (83 miles)

Day 6 -Moffat - Keswick (72 miles)

Day 7 - Keswick - Stainburn (75 miles)

Day 8 - Stainburn - Runcorn (64 miles)

Day 9- Runcorn - Clun (80 miles)

Day 10 - Clun - Monmouth (65 miles)

Day 11 - Monmouth - Glastonbury (64 miles)

Day 12 - Glastonbury - Moretonhampstead (60 miles)

Day 13 - Moretonhampstead - Fowey (64 miles)

Day 14 - Fowey – Land’s End (64 miles).