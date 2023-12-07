Alert issued for Chesterfield and Staveley as flood 'possible' amid rising river levels
and live on Freeview channel 276
River levels are forecast to rise on the River Whitting, River Drone, River Hipper, River Rother due to widespread rainfall today, on Thursday, December 7. Areas most at risk include River Rother from Chesterfield to Staveley, including the Rivers Hipper, Drone and Whitting.
The Environment Agency has warned residents that flooding is ‘possible’ from 5pm today with levels peaking overnight.
However rainfall is forecast to continue overnight, and weather will remain unsettled into the weekend, possibly increasing the risk of the flood. Residents are urged to avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.
Anyone who has a flood plan is asked to start acting on it. It is recommended that residents of any area covered by a flood alert prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents. move their vehicles to a safe location if possible, and regularly check flood warnings.
The Environment Agency will continue to closely monitor the river levels and the next update is expected at 9 pm tonight, or as the situation changes.