Alert issued for Chesterfield and Staveley as flood 'possible' amid rising river levels

A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the upper River Rother catchment, including areas in Chesterfield and Staveley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

River levels are forecast to rise on the River Whitting, River Drone, River Hipper, River Rother due to widespread rainfall today, on Thursday, December 7. Areas most at risk include River Rother from Chesterfield to Staveley, including the Rivers Hipper, Drone and Whitting.

The Environment Agency has warned residents that flooding is ‘possible’ from 5pm today with levels peaking overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However rainfall is forecast to continue overnight, and weather will remain unsettled into the weekend, possibly increasing the risk of the flood. Residents are urged to avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

River levels are forecast to rise on the River Whitting, River Drone, River Hipper, River Rother due to widespread rainfall today, on Thursday, December 7. Areas most at risk include River Rother from Chesterfield to Staveley, including the Rivers Hipper, Drone and Whitting.

Anyone who has a flood plan is asked to start acting on it. It is recommended that residents of any area covered by a flood alert prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents. move their vehicles to a safe location if possible, and regularly check flood warnings.