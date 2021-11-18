Alert after bird flu outbreak confirmed in Derbyshire

Two zones, one 3km and another 10km from a commercial poultry site near Willington, South Derbyshire, were put in place on Wednesday night.

The inner zone has tighter measures, including more controls on the movement of poultry, eggs and meat.

The outer zone includes much of the city of Derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restrictions have been placed on the movement of poultry after a case of bird flu was confirmed in Derbyshire. Image for illustration only. Photo: James Hardisty.

Tests are being carried out to determine how dangerous the local strain is.

The smaller zone covers Twyford, Findern and Stenson Fields, while the larger zone includes Willington, Swadlincote and most of Derby.

The controls will be in place until further notice.

The government has said that while bird flu can transmit to humans, it is rare and the risks are low.

It is also safe to eat poultry products, officials have said.