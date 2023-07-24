ALDI Chellaston to host recruitment event presenting new job opportunities across Derbyshire

The supermarket chain has revealed plans to fill a variety of vacancies including Deputy Store Managers, Assistant Store Managers and Store Managers. As one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the UK, Aldi has revealed plans to fill a variety of vacancies, including Deputy Store Managers, Assistant Store Managers and Store Managers, as it extends its store estate across the East Midlands.

Alongside healthcare benefits, paid parental leave, generous holiday entitlement, and a whole range of lifestyle perks, Aldi is offering Store Managers an attractive salary, starting at £48,190, rising to £62,850 after just four years. Assistant Store Managers salaries start at £33,605 rising to £40,980 and Deputy Store Managers start at £12.60 per hour rising to £13.50 per hour, plus an additional £4 per hour when running the store. The supermarket is offering plenty of opportunity for progression, as well as training and pay increases for those who secure roles.

At the event, candidates should bring along an updated CV to show the team what skills and experience they can bring to a career at Aldi. According to Aldi, successful managers have joined the business from a variety of backgrounds and with various levels of experience; however, it is vital that candidates prove they can directly lead a team to achieve targets and demonstrate their ability to deliver customer-first service.

Aldi hosts an in-store recruitment drive

Kelly Stokes, HR Director at Aldi, commented: “We are looking for individuals across the Derbyshire area with amazing people skills and ambition to drive a team to success. Managers that thrive at Aldi have a can-do attitude, determination and buckets of ambition.

“At Aldi, people are our purpose and we recognise the crucial role they play in making our business successful, which is why we want to host an in-person recruitment event to meet potential candidates face-to-face so they can fully understand how they can excel and grow with us. We’re looking forward to meeting lots of potential future colleagues at our Chellaston store later this month and accelerating the amazing growth we have achieved in the East Midlands.”

The recruitment event will be taking place from 4pm – 7pm on 27th July 2023 at the Aldi store on Riber Drive, Chellaston, DE73 6WS.

