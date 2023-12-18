News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Air ambulance called as Peak District climber suffers serious injuries after seven metre fall

Air ambulance and mountain rescue crews have attended an incident in the Peak District which saw a climber sustain a serious fall.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Dec 2023, 14:24 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 14:24 GMT
 Comment
The incident happened around 3.30 pm on Saturday, December 16, when the climbe had taken a seven-metre fall and was unable to move.The incident happened around 3.30 pm on Saturday, December 16, when the climbe had taken a seven-metre fall and was unable to move.
The incident happened around 3.30 pm on Saturday, December 16, when the climbe had taken a seven-metre fall and was unable to move.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called by the Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation - PDMRO Duty Controller to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service with a fallen climber on Stanage.

The incident happened around 3.30pm on Saturday, December 16, when the climber had taken a seven-metre fall and was unable to move.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Team members were quickly on scene to carry out a primary survey and found that the climber had sustained a back injury and suspected pelvic injury. Due to the nature injuries, Derbyshire Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance Base were requested and was quickly on scene along with a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Once the climber was treated for their injuries they were placed on a Mountain Rescue stretcher and conveyed back to the waiting ambulance for onward transportation to Sheffield Northern General Hospital and further treatment.

Related topics:Peak DistrictEast Midlands Ambulance Service