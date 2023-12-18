Air ambulance called as Peak District climber suffers serious injuries after seven metre fall
Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called by the Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation - PDMRO Duty Controller to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service with a fallen climber on Stanage.
The incident happened around 3.30pm on Saturday, December 16, when the climber had taken a seven-metre fall and was unable to move.
Team members were quickly on scene to carry out a primary survey and found that the climber had sustained a back injury and suspected pelvic injury. Due to the nature injuries, Derbyshire Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance Base were requested and was quickly on scene along with a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service.
Once the climber was treated for their injuries they were placed on a Mountain Rescue stretcher and conveyed back to the waiting ambulance for onward transportation to Sheffield Northern General Hospital and further treatment.