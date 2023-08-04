Police are appealing for witnesses

Emergency services were called to the road in Buxton, at the junction with Holmfield, just before 3.30pm yesterday (Thursday, August 3).

The crash involved a motorbike and a car with the ride of the motorcycle taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He remains there for treatment but the injuries are not life-threatening.

A large emergency service presence was visible at the scene of the crash: police, ambulance, and fire service crews all attended the incident.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The collision caused the A53 to be closed while investigation work was carried out, however it reopened just after 7.30pm.

Anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact the police quoting reference number 23*481026.