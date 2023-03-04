A38 in Derbyshire closed due to serious accident - diversion route for traffic

Both carriageways of the road A38 southbound between the junctions with the A61 Alfreton and the A610 have been closed to traffic.

Highways England say they are not expecting the road to re-open until 8.45pm this evening,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially, the road was closed in both directions. All emergency services attended including Air Ambulance. The northbound closure was lifted shortly before 4pm.

Diversions are in place

Derbyshire Police will be carrying out collision investigation work on the southbound carriageway which means the road is expected to remain in place for several hours.

Diversions are in place and road users are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light vehicles: Exit the A38 and take the A61; Turn left at the signalised junction on to the A615;Turn left at the signalised junction at Oakerthorpe, onto the B6013;Turn left at the signalised junction onto the A610 and travel east and rejoin the southbound A38 at Ripley