A38 in Derbyshire closed due to serious accident - diversion route for traffic
The busy A38 in Derbyshire has been closed due to a series accident.
Both carriageways of the road A38 southbound between the junctions with the A61 Alfreton and the A610 have been closed to traffic.
Highways England say they are not expecting the road to re-open until 8.45pm this evening,
Initially, the road was closed in both directions. All emergency services attended including Air Ambulance. The northbound closure was lifted shortly before 4pm.
Derbyshire Police will be carrying out collision investigation work on the southbound carriageway which means the road is expected to remain in place for several hours.
Diversions are in place and road users are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs.
Light vehicles: Exit the A38 and take the A61; Turn left at the signalised junction on to the A615;Turn left at the signalised junction at Oakerthorpe, onto the B6013;Turn left at the signalised junction onto the A610 and travel east and rejoin the southbound A38 at Ripley
Heavy goods vehicles: Exit the A38 at the Watchorn junction and travel north on the A38, At the M1 Junction 28, travel southbound to M1 Junction 26; Exit and travel west on the A610 to rejoin the A38 southbound