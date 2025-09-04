‘A monstrosity’: Council slammed for wasting taxpayers’ cash on ‘budget Stonehenge’ roundabout in Derbyshire

A roundabout redesign in a Derbyshire town dubbed an “ill-conceived monstrosity” and compared to a budget Stonehenge has cost taxpayers £8,000

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A roundabout redesign in a Derbyshire town dubbed an “ill-conceived monstrosity” and compared to a budget Stonehenge has cost taxpayers £8,000.

At the end of August, South Derbyshire District Council carried out a redesign to the Church Street/Vicarage Road/Civic Way roundabout in Swadlincote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work, carried out by the district council under a cultivation licence with Derbyshire County Council, has seen a grassy roundabout with hanging baskets replaced with large white stones and brown pebbles, along with rock-filled wire cages called gabions.

A roundabout redesign in a Derbyshire town dubbed an “ill-conceived monstrosity” and compared to a budget Stonehenge has cost taxpayers £8,000

A district council spokesperson confirmed that the total cost of the project, which will eventually include some planting in the autumn, is £8,000.

Residents have been quick to aim unbridled criticism at the roundabout redesign, comparing it to an “awful” version of Stonehenge, or “Swadhenge”, an ancient standing rock formation in Wiltshire.

A council spokesperson said the roundabout was “dangerous” to maintain due to no parking spot for authority staff, and that the renovated spot would attract wildlife and prevent weeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents say the renovation is a “carbuncle” which “looks a mess” and is “another waste of council tax money”.

One resident said: “I don’t think there will be any wildlife on that – not unless they are lorry spotters.”

A further resident said: “They need to stop mowing everywhere and destroying trees, hedges etc and insects will thrive.”

Another Swadlincote resident said: “I am absolutely all for biodiversity and protecting our wildlife but the placement and aesthetics are way off the mark.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile a further resident said: “Why attract wildlife to an island on a busy road right into the path of oncoming traffic? No common sense, honestly.”

A similar structure has been built at Gresley Cemetery, say residents, who support the need for biodiversity improvements, but add: “I don’t think a traffic island is a good place for them, they don’t look very nice or give off a good impression to people coming into town.

“The purpose of the initiative is pretty clear if you do a simple search.. whether it’ll actually work is another story.”

A critical resident said: “Why do councils waste our money on such schemes, without asking the people first what they want. In my honest opinion, they should just have concreted it all and then job done – nothing to spend on it ever again – no cost of flowers, no wasting water watering them, no grass to cut, no bushes to trim. A win-win situation all round. After all, it’s only a blooming roundabout to assist the flow of traffic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, another resident said: “I want them to spend my tax on flowers and not concrete.”

A district council spokesperson said: “SDDC have a cultivation licence with DCC to maintain this roundabout.

“There were a number of operational challenges maintaining a roundabout at such a busy road junction.

“It was also dangerous for operational colleagues to maintain the island with nowhere to park safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We took the opportunity to landscape the island and have installed new gabions for wildlife, ornamental stones to prevent weed growth and new structural planting will be installed in the winter.

“The floral hanging basket tree has been located to the grass verge opposite.

“The cost of the overall project is £8,000 and also includes the structural planting due to take place over the autumn.”