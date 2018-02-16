A decade of dedication to asbestos training for Chesterfield-based association

A Chesterfield association has clocked up a decade of dedication to asbestos training nationwide.

The UK Asbestos Training Association (UKATA) is marking its 10-year landmark with a with a series of events and initiatives throughout 2018, including a special AGM, awards, additional charity work and an expansion of the Train Safe, Work Safe, Keep Safe campaign.

UKATA, based at the Markham Vale Environment Centre, was first established to manage training providers for licenced asbestos work and monitor standards.

The last 10 years have seen profound changes for both UKATA and the wider world and while enormous strides have been made in asbestos training and awareness in the last decade,its says more remains to be done.

“In January 2008, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) passed responsibility for managing the list of training providers for licenced asbestos work to UKATA, tasking us with monitoring training standards,” said general manager Craig Evans.

“Ten years on, UKATA has evolved from the original brief to fill the vacuum that existed in asbestos training, to offer our support and expertise to educate the nation on asbestos awareness.”

UKATA is the leading authority for asbestos training provision in the country. Tasked by the Heath and Safety Executive (HSE) in 2008 to manage the licensed asbestos training providers, it has gone from strength to strength and now has over 180 member organisations nationwide.

Craig added: “Until asbestos related deaths are consigned to history, UKATA has a key role to play until asbestos is consigned to history.

“A decade down the line, asbestos remains a hidden killer, despite the latest HSE figures for 2015 showing over 5,000 asbestos related deaths keeping asbestos in top spot as the biggest killer in the UK workplace.”

- For further information, visit www.ukata.org.uk or call 01246 824 437.