She always said she would rather meet the shows beloved Spanish barman Mateo than Micky Mouse - Benidorm being her favourite over Disneyland.

But never in her wildest dreams did she imagine she'd get to meet her heroes in person and for them to become fans of her in return.

At just five-years-old Phoebe wasn't interested in the regular kids shows on TV.

She had her own Netflix profile and would sit flicking through endless options never really finding anything she liked.

It was only when she stumbled across the sitcom 'Benidorm' that her real attention was drawn.

Mum Jenn said: “I had never watched the show and was, at first, oblivious to its 'adult' content and so left it on amused by how fixated Phoebe was. We were in lockdown at the time so I was grateful for a little peace and quiet. I'll admit it was lazy parenting but I thought her interest would pass quickly. But, from there on Phoebe was completely hooked.

"Fast forward almost three years, having now watched all 10 seasons multiple times over, I knew that meeting some of the cast would be the ultimate dream for Phoebe.

"When the writer and creator of Benidorm 'Derren Litten' decided to host a fan convention in Benidorm last month I snapped up tickets asap, knowing it would be a sell out.”

When Phoebe got the news on the evening before the event she was in complete disbelief.

Benicon was hosted at the Benidorm Melia hotel.

Jenn said: “I dressed Phoebe as one of her favourite characters 'Madge Harvey' complete with fake tan and a wig. She played the part so well that she had everyone in stitches and went on to win the 'best dressed character' contest.

Phoebe with, Mateo (Jake Canuso) and Madge (Sheila Reid) on her mobility scooter.

"When Derren Litted congratulated her she told him to 'Frigg off' in true Benidorm Madge style (she knows she would never get away with bad language at home).

"Mateo (Jake Canuso) had Phoebe join him on stage during one of his guest appearances where they chatted about Phoebe's favourite scene from the show.

"She spent time chatting to all the cast that were there over the three day convention and even got to sit with Madge (Sheila Reid) on her mobility scooter. The reactions from the cast when they met Phoebe dressed as Madge were brilliant. They were all really surprised by Phoebe’s knowledge of the show. She became known as 'Mini Madge' by cast, crew and fans alike and she had her own following and queue of people wanting a photo with her.

"We returned home to Chesterfield with full hearts and a suitcase full of signed merchandise that Phoebe will treasure forever.The comedy sitcom was axed in 2018 but there has been talk of a return.

Phoebe with Derren Litten (the writer and director of Benidorm).

Jenn said: “Although Phoebe doesn't understand a lot of the humour she loves the drama and the characters and every storyline is so original. There's nothing else quite like it! We are looking forward to returning to Benidorm next March for a family holiday and we'll be popping in to Mateos bar to say hello to the man himself. He promised to make Phoebe a 'non alcoholic' cocktail named after Madge.”

