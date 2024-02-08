361 houses left without electricity as power cuts hit Derbyshire
Several properties in Ilkeston, Spondon and Pinxton are currently affected by the power cuts.
79 houses in Ilkeston,153 houses in Pinxton and 128 properties in Spondon are currently without power.
National Grid has confirmed that the power cuts are caused by a fault in their underground network and contractors ‘are working hard to resolve the issue’.
It is not yet confirmed if the fault has been caused by the snow.
It is hoped that the power will be restored later today.