24-year-old woman taken to hospital after she suffers serious injury at Derbyshire beauty spot

Derby Mountain Rescue team was called out at 7pm on Wednesday, February 7, to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service at Black Rocks, near Matlock.

A twenty-four-year-old woman had been visiting the area with a friend when she sustained a potentially limb-threatening leg injury at the top of Black Rocks.

She was treated on scene by the team who found her to have a serious open fracture to her left lower leg. She was given pain relief and her leg was stabilised by the team and an EMAS Paramedic.

