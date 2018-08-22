21-year-old man found dead in Matlock

A 21-year-old man has been found dead in Matlock.

Derby Mountain Rescue Team were called out to High Tor, Matlock yesterday (Tuesday, August 21) after Derbyshire Police contacted them with concerns for the safety of a 21-year-old male.

They were later joined by Buxton Mountain Rescue Team due to urgency of the call and difficult search area terrain.

Sadly, a male matching the description of the 21-year-old was found dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.”