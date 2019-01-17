11 of YOUR pictures of bad parking in Chesterfield

It's an issue that always gets people talking.

And after sharing a selection of photos of some of the worst parking captured in Chesterfield in 2018, you've been sharing your photos with us too. Scroll down to see them, and if you missed the original article on the worst parking in Chesterfield last year, find it here.

Taken at Sainsbury's, Chesterfield and shared by Ben Sandy ugc Buy a Photo

Shared by Charlotte Mason ugc Buy a Photo

Chelsea Lea Brookes shared this photo with us ugc Buy a Photo

Posted by Chris Mallory ugc Buy a Photo

View more