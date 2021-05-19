Ronseal Kicks Off Junior Grassroots Sport Support with Exclusive KitKing.co.uk Competition

Ronseal is proud to be helping junior grassroots sports clubs get back on their feet by rolling out an exciting new competition that will see 100 clubs from across the UK and ROI win the chance to have their team kitted out by the UK’s number one teamwear specialist, KitKing.co.uk.

Launching this month, the famous woodcare brand has partnered with KitKing.co.uk to help youngsters get back in to sports this summer.

It’s been a tough 12 months for junior grassroots sports communities with lockdown stopping play and putting training on hold. But with team sports gearing up to get back out on the pitch, Ronseal is launching a major competition that will see 100 clubs be in with a chance of winning specialist kit worth up to £500/€500 each.

Grassroots sport

The competition is open to all junior grassroots football, cricket, hockey and netball clubs across the UK and ROI. To enter, clubs simply need to sign up to the competition via the Ronseal website and share details of why their team deserve to win.

The 100 lucky teams will go on to receive personalised kits in their team crest and colour – selecting from brands including Nike, Adidas and Puma. They’ll also have Ronseal as official shirt sponsor for the season.

Ronseal has regularly invested in grassroots sports, having previously sponsored a range of local community teams including Littleborough Juniors. This latest Ronseal Juniors competition demonstrates the brands dedication to community participation and putting grassroots sports back on the map.

Blur of young kids playing a youth soccer match outdoors on an green soccer pitch.

KitKing supplying sportswear

Retail partner KitKing.co.uk has been supplying sportswear to professional and grassroots clubs since 1992 and pride themselves on providing top quality, personalised strips to help boost the camaraderie and confidence of players.

Speaking about the initiative, Ronseal’s European Marketing Director, Jane Ryder said the company was keen to help youngsters get back on the pitch after a tricky lockdown year, “We know how much sport means to young people, especially during this difficult year.

“Teams can be such a force for good, something really positive for the whole community and we are keen to support that in any way we can. In the last 12 months, Covid has massively disrupted grassroots sports

and it has been tough for everyone involved. Players have really missed out on training and live matches, but it looks like they’re finally getting back out on the pitch.

“We’re delighted to be able to support as many of them as possible through our Ronseal Juniors competition. Partnering with KitKing.co.uk we’ll be providing brand new, personalised kits that we hope will boost the confidence of grassroots teams and help them produce some sporting stars of the future!”