Panthers commence season
Chesterfield Panthers’ Minis section got their rugby season underway with an opener against Sheffield Tigers, with matches played across two grounds.
Published 4th Oct 2023, 04:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 04:06 BST
The Under 7s, 8s and 9s travelled to Dore Moor Ground in Sheffield to take on Sheffield Tigers. For the Under 7s, this was their first ever competitive game and the energy and excitement of the young players was clear to see. The Under 9s competed in their first game of contact, and showed no sign of nerves against Sheffield.
At Dunston Road, the Under 10s and Under 11s squads engaged in two physical and thrilling encounters.
Next Sunday, the squads return for training at Dunston Road ahead of their next fixtures against local rivals Dronfield.