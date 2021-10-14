Where can I take my dog on holiday? Derbyshire's seven best pet-friendly hotels

Going away always presents a dilemma if you’ve got pets. What do you do with them when you leave? For your convenience, we’ve put together a list of the best hotels in Derbyshire that allow you to bring your pets.
1. The Peacock at Rowsley
The Peacock at Rowsley, Bakewell Road, Matlock, DE4 2EB. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 256 Google Reviews). "Beautiful location and hotel with a first-class restaurant, all you need for that peaceful weekend getaway with a loved one."
Photo: Google
2. Peak Edge Hotel
Peak Edge Hotel, Darley Road, Chesterfield, S45 0LW. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 900 Google Reviews). "Stunning hotel, beautiful place and friendly staff. Very welcoming with our two dogs too."
Photo: Google
3. The Old Rectory
The Old Rectory, 8 Church Street, Staveley, Chesterfield, S43 3TL. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 25 Google Reviews). "Lovely place, amazingly clean. We also had a great breakfast."
Photo: Google
4. Robin Hood Farm
Robin Hood Farm, Brampton Road, Baslow, Bakewell, DE45 1PU. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 45 Google Reviews). "From arrival to departure we and our dog were made to feel really welcome. The room was spotless."
Photo: Google