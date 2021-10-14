Dog

Where can I take my dog on holiday? Derbyshire's seven best pet-friendly hotels

Do you need to get away, but don’t want to leave your furry friends behind? Thankfully, these Derbyshire hotels can help you out with that.

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 11:45 am

Going away always presents a dilemma if you’ve got pets. What do you do with them when you leave? For your convenience, we’ve put together a list of the best hotels in Derbyshire that allow you to bring your pets.

1. The Peacock at Rowsley

The Peacock at Rowsley, Bakewell Road, Matlock, DE4 2EB. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 256 Google Reviews). "Beautiful location and hotel with a first-class restaurant, all you need for that peaceful weekend getaway with a loved one."

2. Peak Edge Hotel

Peak Edge Hotel, Darley Road, Chesterfield, S45 0LW. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 900 Google Reviews). "Stunning hotel, beautiful place and friendly staff. Very welcoming with our two dogs too."

3. The Old Rectory

The Old Rectory, 8 Church Street, Staveley, Chesterfield, S43 3TL. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 25 Google Reviews). "Lovely place, amazingly clean. We also had a great breakfast."

4. Robin Hood Farm

Robin Hood Farm, Brampton Road, Baslow, Bakewell, DE45 1PU. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 45 Google Reviews). "From arrival to departure we and our dog were made to feel really welcome. The room was spotless."

